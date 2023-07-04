The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds (.389 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Emmet Sheehan and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday at 9:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan

Emmet Sheehan TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan Reynolds? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.459) thanks to 31 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 53rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 46th and he is 51st in slugging.

In 72.9% of his 70 games this season, Reynolds has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (seven of 70), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Reynolds has an RBI in 23 of 70 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 27 times this season (38.6%), including seven games with multiple runs (10.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 36 .234 AVG .303 .336 OBP .350 .371 SLG .535 12 XBH 19 2 HR 6 17 RBI 23 22/18 K/BB 35/11 2 SB 6

Dodgers Pitching Rankings