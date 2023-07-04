Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Dodgers - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds (.389 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Emmet Sheehan and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday at 9:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan Reynolds? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.459) thanks to 31 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 53rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 46th and he is 51st in slugging.
- In 72.9% of his 70 games this season, Reynolds has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (seven of 70), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Reynolds has an RBI in 23 of 70 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 27 times this season (38.6%), including seven games with multiple runs (10.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|36
|.234
|AVG
|.303
|.336
|OBP
|.350
|.371
|SLG
|.535
|12
|XBH
|19
|2
|HR
|6
|17
|RBI
|23
|22/18
|K/BB
|35/11
|2
|SB
|6
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.51 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (96 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sheehan makes the start for the Dodgers, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.65 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Friday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In three games this season, the 23-year-old has an ERA of 2.65, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .172 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.