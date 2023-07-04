Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Dodgers - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Carlos Santana and his .381 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (60 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Los Angeles Dodgers and Emmet Sheehan on July 4 at 9:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is batting .245 with 21 doubles, nine home runs and 33 walks.
- Santana has had a hit in 46 of 76 games this year (60.5%), including multiple hits 18 times (23.7%).
- He has gone deep in 11.8% of his games this season, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Santana has had an RBI in 29 games this year (38.2%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (13.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 27 times this season (35.5%), including seven games with multiple runs (9.2%).
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|36
|.238
|AVG
|.252
|.313
|OBP
|.329
|.401
|SLG
|.430
|14
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|26
|29/16
|K/BB
|26/17
|4
|SB
|2
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Dodgers' 4.51 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (96 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sheehan (2-0 with a 2.65 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his fourth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 23-year-old has put together a 2.65 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .172 to his opponents.
