On Tuesday, Jack Suwinski (.417 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points above season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Emmet Sheehan. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski leads Pittsburgh with 51 hits, batting .229 this season with 26 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 121st in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.

Suwinski has gotten at least one hit in 47.9% of his games this year (35 of 73), with at least two hits 13 times (17.8%).

He has homered in 17.8% of his games in 2023 (13 of 73), and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 26 games this season (35.6%), Suwinski has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (12.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 27 games this year (37.0%), including seven multi-run games (9.6%).

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 33 .230 AVG .228 .360 OBP .352 .459 SLG .545 14 XBH 12 7 HR 10 22 RBI 20 44/25 K/BB 40/17 5 SB 2

