Emmet Sheehan starts for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium against Carlos Santana and the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET for the second game of a four-game series.

The Pirates have been listed as +180 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Dodgers (-225). The contest's total has been set at 9.5 runs.

Pirates vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Time: 9:10 PM ET

TV: SportsNet LA

Location: Los Angeles, California

Venue: Dodger Stadium

Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -225 +180 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

The Pirates have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Pirates and their opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The past 10 Pirates games have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have been victorious in 27, or 42.2%, of the 64 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Pittsburgh has played as an underdog of +180 or more twice this season and split those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 35.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have hit the over in 42 of its 84 games with a total this season.

The Pirates are 7-4-0 against the spread in their 11 games that had a posted line this season.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-21 17-24 16-23 23-22 26-34 13-11

