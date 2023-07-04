Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates are ready for a matchup with Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday at 9:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates have hit just 77 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Fueled by 244 extra-base hits, Pittsburgh ranks 24th in MLB with a .390 slugging percentage this season.

The Pirates' .241 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.

Pittsburgh has scored 355 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

The Pirates rank 13th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.4 whiffs per contest.

Pittsburgh averages the 18th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.33 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Pirates have a combined WHIP of 1.384 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Luis Ortiz (2-3) will take the mound for the Pirates, his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings while giving up four earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the San Diego Padres.

He has two quality starts in nine chances this season.

In nine starts, Ortiz has pitched through or past the fifth inning six times. He has a season average of five frames per outing.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 6/29/2023 Padres W 5-4 Home Luis Ortiz Joe Musgrove 6/30/2023 Brewers W 8-7 Home Osvaldo Bido Freddy Peralta 7/1/2023 Brewers L 11-8 Home Johan Oviedo Corbin Burnes 7/2/2023 Brewers L 6-3 Home Rich Hill Colin Rea 7/3/2023 Dodgers L 5-2 Away Mitch Keller Michael Grove 7/4/2023 Dodgers - Away Luis Ortiz Emmet Sheehan 7/5/2023 Dodgers - Away Osvaldo Bido Bobby Miller 7/6/2023 Dodgers - Away Johan Oviedo Julio Urías 7/7/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Rich Hill Ryne Nelson 7/8/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Mitch Keller Zac Gallen 7/9/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Luis Ortiz Zach Davies

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.