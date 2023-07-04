When the Los Angeles Dodgers (47-37) and Pittsburgh Pirates (39-45) face off at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, July 4, Emmet Sheehan will get the call for the Dodgers, while the Pirates will send Luis Ortiz to the hill. The game will begin at 9:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers are the favorite in this one, at -250, while the underdog Pirates have +190 odds to play spoiler. The total for the game has been listed at 9.5 runs.

Pirates vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Sheehan - LAD (2-0, 2.65 ERA) vs Ortiz - PIT (2-3, 4.11 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Pirates vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Have the desire to put money on the Pirates' matchup against the Dodgers but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Pirates (+190) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Pirates to beat the Dodgers with those odds, and the Pirates emerge with the victory, you'd get back $29.00.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Bryan Reynolds hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Pirates vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have won 41, or 57.7%, of the 71 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, the Dodgers have a record of 7-4 (63.6%).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers were the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and went 6-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Los Angeles combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total seven times.

The Pirates have come away with 27 wins in the 64 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Pirates have played as an underdog of +190 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 5-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 5-4-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+180) Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+210) Rodolfo Castro 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+290) Jack Suwinski 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+150) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 5th Win NL Central +2500 - 5th

Think the Pirates can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Pittsburgh and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.