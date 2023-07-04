Top Player Prop Bets for Pirates vs. Dodgers on July 4, 2023
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Pittsburgh Pirates at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday at 9:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Mookie Betts, Carlos Santana and others in this contest.
Pirates vs. Dodgers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Carlos Santana Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Santana Stats
- Santana has 21 doubles, nine home runs, 33 walks and 43 RBI (69 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.
- He has a .245/.321/.415 slash line so far this year.
Santana Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 1
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 30
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|8
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 29
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Reynolds Stats
- Bryan Reynolds has 20 doubles, three triples, eight home runs, 29 walks and 40 RBI (72 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.
- He's slashing .271/.343/.459 so far this year.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 19
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Brewers
|Jun. 18
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Brewers
|Jun. 17
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Betts Stats
- Betts has 84 hits with 20 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs, 50 walks and 56 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.
- He has a .268/.371/.550 slash line on the season.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 3
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 1
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 30
|4-for-4
|3
|2
|4
|11
|0
|at Rockies
|Jun. 29
|2-for-2
|3
|0
|1
|4
|0
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Freeman Stats
- Freddie Freeman has 106 hits with 28 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 40 walks. He has driven in 54 runs with 11 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .317/.397/.533 on the year.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 1
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|at Rockies
|Jun. 29
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|3
|2
|0
