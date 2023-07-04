The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Pittsburgh Pirates at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday at 9:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Mookie Betts, Carlos Santana and others in this contest.

Pirates vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Santana Stats

Santana has 21 doubles, nine home runs, 33 walks and 43 RBI (69 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.

He has a .245/.321/.415 slash line so far this year.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Jul. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 30 3-for-5 2 1 2 8 0 vs. Padres Jun. 29 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Reynolds Stats

Bryan Reynolds has 20 doubles, three triples, eight home runs, 29 walks and 40 RBI (72 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.

He's slashing .271/.343/.459 so far this year.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Jul. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 19 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Brewers Jun. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Betts Stats

Betts has 84 hits with 20 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs, 50 walks and 56 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a .268/.371/.550 slash line on the season.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Jul. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Jul. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Royals Jul. 1 1-for-2 0 0 1 2 0 at Royals Jun. 30 4-for-4 3 2 4 11 0 at Rockies Jun. 29 2-for-2 3 0 1 4 0

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Freeman Stats

Freddie Freeman has 106 hits with 28 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 40 walks. He has driven in 54 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .317/.397/.533 on the year.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Jul. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Royals Jul. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Jul. 1 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Royals Jun. 30 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 1 at Rockies Jun. 29 2-for-3 1 0 3 2 0

