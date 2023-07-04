Rodolfo Castro Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Dodgers - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rodolfo Castro -- .103 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Emmet Sheehan on the mound, on July 4 at 9:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Discover More About This Game
Rodolfo Castro At The Plate
- Castro is batting .236 with seven doubles, six home runs and 20 walks.
- Castro has picked up a hit in 46.3% of his 67 games this year, with multiple hits in 19.4% of them.
- Looking at the 67 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (9.0%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 17.9% of his games this season, Castro has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (10.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 14 times this year (20.9%), including five games with multiple runs (7.5%).
Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|34
|.250
|AVG
|.223
|.350
|OBP
|.298
|.386
|SLG
|.350
|6
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|11
|27/12
|K/BB
|30/8
|1
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (96 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sheehan (2-0 with a 2.65 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his fourth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the righty tossed five innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.65, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .172 batting average against him.
