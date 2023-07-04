At AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground today, No. 8-ranked Maria Sakkari will challenge No. 36 Marta Kostyuk, highlighting a 36-match slate in the round of 128 of Wimbledon. For the live stream, go to ESPN.

Wimbledon Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: July 4

Watch on Fubo! Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Watch Wimbledon Today - July 4

Match Round Match Time Emma Navarro vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova Round of 128 6:00 AM ET Madison Brengle vs. Sara Errani Round of 128 6:00 AM ET Ysaline Bonaventure vs. Zhuoxuan Bai Round of 128 6:00 AM ET Bernarda Pera vs. Viktoriya Tomova Round of 128 6:00 AM ET Katie Boulter vs. Daria Saville Round of 128 6:00 AM ET Kaja Juvan vs. Margarita Gasparyan Round of 128 6:00 AM ET Anastasia Potapova vs. Celine Naef Round of 128 6:00 AM ET Nao Hibino vs. Alize Cornet Round of 128 7:15 AM ET Shuai Zhang vs. Donna Vekic Round of 128 7:30 AM ET Anett Kontaveit vs. Lucrezia Stefanini Round of 128 8:00 AM ET Sloane Stephens vs. Rebecca Peterson Round of 128 8:00 AM ET Maria Camila Osorio Serrano vs. Elisabetta Cocciaretto Round of 128 8:00 AM ET Maria Sakkari vs. Marta Kostyuk Round of 128 8:00 AM ET Sorana Cirstea vs. Tatjana Maria Round of 128 8:00 AM ET Jasmine Paolini vs. Petra Kvitova Round of 128 8:00 AM ET Karolina Pliskova vs. Natalija Stevanovic Round of 128 8:00 AM ET Shelby Rogers vs. Elena Rybakina Round of 128 8:30 AM ET Varvara Gracheva vs. Camila Giorgi Round of 128 9:15 AM ET Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Nuria Parrizas Diaz Round of 128 9:15 AM ET Carol Zhao vs. Tamara Korpatsch Round of 128 9:15 AM ET Viktorija Golubic vs. Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova Round of 128 9:15 AM ET Heather Watson vs. Barbora Krejcikova Round of 128 9:15 AM ET Alison Riske vs. Paula Badosa Round of 128 9:15 AM ET Greet Minnen vs. Jelena Ostapenko Round of 128 10:00 AM ET Ons Jabeur vs. Magdalena Frech Round of 128 10:00 AM ET Irina-Camelia Begu vs. Rebecca Marino Round of 128 10:45 AM ET Linda Noskova vs. Dalma Galfi Round of 128 11:15 AM ET Jaqueline Adina Cristian vs. Lucia Bronzetti Round of 128 11:15 AM ET Yanina Wickmayer vs. Anna Blinkova Round of 128 11:15 AM ET Sonay Kartal vs. Madison Keys Round of 128 11:15 AM ET Karolina Muchova vs. Jule Niemeier Round of 128 11:15 AM ET Panna Udvardy vs. Aryna Sabalenka Round of 128 11:45 AM ET Anna Bondar vs. Bianca Vanessa Andreescu Round of 128 12:00 PM ET Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Yulia Putintseva Round of 128 12:30 PM ET Mirra Andreeva vs. Xiyu Wang Round of 128 12:30 PM ET Jessica Bouzas Maneiro vs. Anhelina Kalinina Round of 128 12:45 PM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Sakkari vs. Kostyuk

Sakkari has not won any of her 12 tournaments so far this year, with an overall record of 21-12.

Kostyuk has won one tournament this year, posting an overall 13-11 record.

Sakkari has played 33 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), and 22.7 games per match.

Sakkari has played six matches on grass this year, and 19 games per match.

Sakkari has won 72.5% of her service games this year, and 33.9% of her return games.

In her 24 matches played this year across all court surfaces, Kostyuk is averaging 22.1 games per match and winning 51.8% of those games.

Kostyuk averages 35 games per match and 11.7 games per set in one match on grass courts this year.

Kostyuk has a 68% service game winning percentage on all surfaces (174 service games won out of 256) and a 37% return game winning percentage (95 return games won out of 257).

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Jessica Pegula Lauren Davis 6-2, 6-7, 6-3 Round of 128 Cristina Bucsa Kamilla Rakhimova 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 Round of 128 Victoria Azarenka Yue Yuan 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 Round of 128 Diane Parry Harriet Dart 6-7, 6-0, 6-4 Round of 128 Petra Martic Linda Fruhvirtova 7-5, 6-7, 4-1 Round of 128 Veronika Kudermetova Kaia Kanepi 7-6, 6-4 Round of 128 Ana Bogdan Liudmila Samsonova 7-6, 7-6 Round of 128 Alycia Parks Anna-Lena Friedsam 6-4, 6-3 Round of 128 Barbora Strycova Maryna Zanevska 6-1, 7-5 Round of 128 Nadia Podoroska Tereza Martincova 3-6, 7-6, 6-4 Round of 128 Iga Swiatek Lin Zhu 6-1, 6-3 Round of 128 Lesia Tsurenko Claire Liu 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 Round of 128 Caroline Garcia Katie Volynets 6-4, 6-3 Round of 128 Leylah Annie Fernandez Kateryna Baindl 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 Round of 128 Magda Linette Jil Teichmann 6-3, 6-2 Round of 128 Marketa Vondrousova Peyton Stearns 6-2, 7-5 Round of 128 Sara Sorribes Tormo Martina Trevisan 6-3, 6-1 Round of 128 Xinyu Wang Storm Sanders 6-3, 6-1 Round of 128 Jodie Anna Burrage Catherine McNally 6-1, 6-3 Round of 128 Daria Kasatkina Caroline Dolehide 6-1, 6-4 Round of 128 Belinda Bencic Katie Swan 7-5, 6-2 Round of 128 Elise Mertens Viktoria Kuzmova 7-6, 6-2 Round of 128 Elina Svitolina Venus Williams 6-4, 6-3 Round of 128 Rebeka Masarova Mayar Sherif 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 Round of 128 Katerina Siniakova Qinwen Zheng 6-3, 7-5 Round of 128 Sofia Kenin Cori Gauff 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 Round of 128 Marie Bouzkova Simona Waltert 6-1, 6-4 Round of 128

