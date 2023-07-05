On Wednesday, Andrew McCutchen (.488 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Bobby Miller. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-6) against the Dodgers.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.383) this season, fueled by 70 hits.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 52nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 11th and he is 75th in slugging.

In 63.0% of his 73 games this season, McCutchen has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 73 games he has played this season, he's homered in 10 of them (13.7%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

McCutchen has picked up an RBI in 26.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 9.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

In 41.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (11.0%).

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 37 .296 AVG .248 .408 OBP .358 .424 SLG .436 8 XBH 13 4 HR 6 15 RBI 13 28/24 K/BB 34/23 5 SB 4

Dodgers Pitching Rankings