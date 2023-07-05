Austin Hedges Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Dodgers - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Austin Hedges (on the back of going 1-for-4 with an RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Bobby Miller. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Dodgers.
Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +450)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +310)
Explore More About This Game
Austin Hedges At The Plate
- Hedges has five doubles, a home run and nine walks while hitting .179.
- Hedges has picked up a hit in 23 of 52 games this year, with multiple hits three times.
- He has homered in one of 52 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- Hedges has driven in a run in 11 games this season (21.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 10 of 52 games (19.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|27
|.197
|AVG
|.162
|.230
|OBP
|.226
|.239
|SLG
|.230
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|11
|18/2
|K/BB
|16/7
|0
|SB
|1
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.56).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (97 total, 1.1 per game).
- Miller gets the start for the Dodgers, his eighth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 4.23 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.23, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .234 against him.
