At +3500, the Cleveland Browns are No. 15 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of December 31.

Browns Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +400

+400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3500

Cleveland Betting Insights

Cleveland covered seven times in 17 games with a spread last season.

A total of eight Browns games last season hit the over.

Cleveland averaged 349.1 yards per game offensively last season (14th in NFL), and it surrendered 331.5 yards per game (14th) on defense.

The Browns posted a 4-4 record at home and were 3-6 on the road last season.

Cleveland was 3-6 as underdogs and 3-4 as favorites.

In the AFC North the Browns were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 4-8.

Browns Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Nick Chubb rushed for 1,525 yards (89.7 per game) and 12 touchdowns.

Also, Chubb had 27 receptions for 239 yards and one touchdown.

In the passing game, Amari Cooper scored nine TDs, catching 78 balls for 1,160 yards (68.2 per game).

In the passing game a season ago, Donovan Peoples-Jones scored three TDs, hauling in 61 balls for 839 yards (49.4 per game).

Deshaun Watson threw for 1,102 yards (183.7 per game), completing 58.2% of his throws, with seven touchdowns and five interceptions in six games.

Myles Garrett had 60 tackles, 18.0 TFL, 16 sacks, and four passes defended last year.

2023-24 Browns NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Bengals - +900 2 September 18 @ Steelers - +6600 3 September 24 Titans - +12500 4 October 1 Ravens - +1800 6 October 15 49ers - +900 7 October 22 @ Colts - +10000 8 October 29 @ Seahawks - +3000 9 November 5 Cardinals - +20000 10 November 12 @ Ravens - +1800 11 November 19 Steelers - +6600 12 November 26 @ Broncos - +5000 13 December 3 @ Rams - +5000 14 December 10 Jaguars - +2500 15 December 17 Bears - +6600 16 December 24 @ Texans - +15000 17 December 28 Jets - +1800 18 January 7 @ Bengals - +900

