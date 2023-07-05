The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Carlos Santana (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Santana? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is batting .242 with 21 doubles, nine home runs and 35 walks.

Santana has picked up a hit in 46 of 77 games this season, with multiple hits 18 times.

In nine games this season, he has hit a home run (11.7%, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate).

Santana has picked up an RBI in 29 games this year (37.7%), with more than one RBI in 10 of them (13.0%).

He has scored at least once 28 times this year (36.4%), including seven games with multiple runs (9.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 37 .238 AVG .246 .313 OBP .331 .401 SLG .420 14 XBH 16 5 HR 4 17 RBI 26 29/16 K/BB 28/19 4 SB 2

Dodgers Pitching Rankings