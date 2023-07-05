Wednesday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (47-38) and Pittsburgh Pirates (40-45) squaring off at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 10:10 PM ET on July 5.

The probable pitchers are Bobby Miller (4-1) for the Dodgers and Osvaldo Bido (0-1) for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network

Pirates vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Dodgers 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 5-4.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Pirates have covered the spread in all of their previous 10 games (one of those matchups had a spread.

The Pirates have come away with 28 wins in the 65 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Pittsburgh has played as an underdog of +200 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Pittsburgh scores the 23rd-most runs in baseball (364 total, 4.3 per game).

Pirates pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.36 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Pirates Schedule