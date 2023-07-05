Sportsbooks have listed player props for Mookie Betts, Bryan Reynolds and others when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Pittsburgh Pirates at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has collected 74 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 41 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .273/.344/.458 so far this season.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Jul. 4 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Dodgers Jul. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 19 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 69 hits with 21 doubles, nine home runs, 35 walks and 43 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashed .242/.322/.411 on the year.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Jul. 4 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jul. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 30 3-for-5 2 1 2 8 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Betts Stats

Betts has recorded 86 hits with 20 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 52 walks. He has driven in 57 runs with seven stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .272/.377/.560 so far this year.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Jul. 4 2-for-3 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Jul. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Royals Jul. 1 1-for-2 0 0 1 2 0 at Royals Jun. 30 4-for-4 3 2 4 11 0

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Freeman Stats

Freddie Freeman has 107 hits with 28 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 40 walks. He has driven in 54 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He's slashed .316/.395/.528 so far this year.

Freeman takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .190 with a double, three walks and two RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Jul. 4 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Royals Jul. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Jul. 1 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Royals Jun. 30 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 1

