Top Player Prop Bets for Pirates vs. Dodgers on July 5, 2023
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Sportsbooks have listed player props for Mookie Betts, Bryan Reynolds and others when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Pittsburgh Pirates at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET.
Pirates vs. Dodgers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has collected 74 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 41 runs with eight stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .273/.344/.458 so far this season.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 4
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 19
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Brewers
|Jun. 18
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
Carlos Santana Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Santana Stats
- Carlos Santana has 69 hits with 21 doubles, nine home runs, 35 walks and 43 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He's slashed .242/.322/.411 on the year.
Santana Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 4
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 1
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 30
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|8
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Betts Stats
- Betts has recorded 86 hits with 20 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 52 walks. He has driven in 57 runs with seven stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .272/.377/.560 so far this year.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 4
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 3
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 1
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 30
|4-for-4
|3
|2
|4
|11
|0
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Freeman Stats
- Freddie Freeman has 107 hits with 28 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 40 walks. He has driven in 54 runs with 11 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .316/.395/.528 so far this year.
- Freeman takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .190 with a double, three walks and two RBI.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 4
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 1
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
