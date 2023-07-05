James Outman leads the Los Angeles Dodgers (47-38) into a matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates (40-45) following his two-homer outing in a 9-7 defeat to the Pirates. It begins at 10:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Bobby Miller (4-1) versus the Pirates and Osvaldo Bido (0-1).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Miller - LAD (4-1, 4.23 ERA) vs Bido - PIT (0-1, 4.74 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Osvaldo Bido

Bido (0-1 with a 4.74 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season.

The righty last appeared on Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.

The 27-year-old has a 4.74 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .278 to his opponents.

Bido is trying to secure his second quality start of the year in this matchup.

Bido has put up two starts this campaign that he pitched five or more innings.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bobby Miller

Miller (4-1) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.23 and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .234 in seven games this season.

He has three quality starts in seven chances this season.

Miller has started seven games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings six times. He averages 5.4 innings per appearance.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in seven chances this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.