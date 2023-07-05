Rodolfo Castro Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Dodgers - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rodolfo Castro -- with an on-base percentage of .194 in his past 10 games, 127 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the hill, on July 5 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)
Rodolfo Castro At The Plate
- Castro has seven doubles, six home runs and 21 walks while batting .232.
- In 31 of 68 games this year (45.6%) Castro has picked up a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (19.1%).
- He has gone deep in 8.8% of his games this season, and 2.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Castro has had at least one RBI in 17.6% of his games this year (12 of 68), with more than one RBI seven times (10.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 14 of 68 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|35
|.250
|AVG
|.217
|.350
|OBP
|.297
|.386
|SLG
|.340
|6
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|11
|27/12
|K/BB
|32/9
|1
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.56).
- The Dodgers rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (97 total, 1.1 per game).
- Miller (4-1) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his eighth start of the season. He has a 4.23 ERA in 38 1/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In seven games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.23, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .234 against him.
