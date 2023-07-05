Steelers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of now the Pittsburgh Steelers are 19th in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +6600.
Steelers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +500
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600
Pittsburgh Betting Insights
- Pittsburgh covered 10 times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Steelers games.
- Pittsburgh averaged 322.7 yards per game on offense last season (23rd in NFL), and it gave up 330.4 yards per game (13th) on the defensive side of the ball.
- At home last year, the Steelers were 4-4. Away, they were 5-4.
- Pittsburgh was 5-6 as underdogs and 4-2 as favorites.
- In the AFC North the Steelers were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 5-7.
Steelers Impact Players
- Najee Harris ran for 1,038 yards (61.1 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games last year.
- Harris also had 41 receptions for 229 yards and three TDs.
- Kenny Pickett threw for 2,404 yards (184.9 per game), completing 63.0% of his passes, with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions in 13 games.
- Also, Pickett rushed for 237 yards and three TDs.
- In the passing game a season ago, George Pickens scored four TDs, catching 52 balls for 801 yards (47.1 per game).
- Diontae Johnson had 86 receptions for 882 yards (51.9 per game) and zero touchdowns in 17 games.
- As a key defensive contributor, Alex Highsmith amassed 63 tackles, 12.0 TFL, and 14.5 sacks in 17 games last year.
2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|49ers
|-
|+900
|2
|September 18
|Browns
|-
|+3500
|3
|September 24
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|4
|October 1
|@ Texans
|-
|+15000
|5
|October 8
|Ravens
|-
|+1800
|7
|October 22
|@ Rams
|-
|+5000
|8
|October 29
|Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|9
|November 2
|Titans
|-
|+12500
|10
|November 12
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|11
|November 19
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|12
|November 26
|@ Bengals
|-
|+900
|13
|December 3
|Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|14
|December 7
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|15
|December 17
|@ Colts
|-
|+10000
|16
|December 23
|Bengals
|-
|+900
|17
|December 31
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+3000
|18
|January 7
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1800
