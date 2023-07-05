The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Tucupita Marcano (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 83 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Tucupita Marcano At The Plate

Marcano has 12 doubles, two triples, three home runs and nine walks while batting .234.

Marcano has gotten a hit in 32 of 56 games this year (57.1%), with multiple hits on six occasions (10.7%).

In 5.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 19.6% of his games this year, Marcano has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 13 times this season (23.2%), including one multi-run game.

Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 28 .227 AVG .243 .257 OBP .316 .371 SLG .400 9 XBH 8 2 HR 1 10 RBI 6 15/3 K/BB 13/6 3 SB 1

