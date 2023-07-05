Tucupita Marcano Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Dodgers - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Tucupita Marcano (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 83 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Tucupita Marcano At The Plate
- Marcano has 12 doubles, two triples, three home runs and nine walks while batting .234.
- Marcano has gotten a hit in 32 of 56 games this year (57.1%), with multiple hits on six occasions (10.7%).
- In 5.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 19.6% of his games this year, Marcano has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 13 times this season (23.2%), including one multi-run game.
Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|28
|.227
|AVG
|.243
|.257
|OBP
|.316
|.371
|SLG
|.400
|9
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|6
|15/3
|K/BB
|13/6
|3
|SB
|1
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.56).
- The Dodgers rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (97 total, 1.1 per game).
- Miller gets the start for the Dodgers, his eighth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 4.23 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.23, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents have a .234 batting average against him.
