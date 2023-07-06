Andrew McCutchen -- with a slugging percentage of .476 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Julio Urias on the hill, on July 6 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

Julio Urías TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .383 this season while batting .268 with 49 walks and 38 runs scored.

He ranks 55th in batting average, ninth in on base percentage, and 80th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB play.

McCutchen has gotten a hit in 46 of 74 games this year (62.2%), including 18 multi-hit games (24.3%).

Looking at the 74 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (13.5%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 19 games this year (25.7%), McCutchen has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (9.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 40.5% of his games this season (30 of 74), he has scored, and in eight of those games (10.8%) he has scored more than once.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 38 .296 AVG .243 .408 OBP .360 .424 SLG .426 8 XBH 13 4 HR 6 15 RBI 13 28/24 K/BB 36/25 5 SB 4

