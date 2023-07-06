Connor Joe Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Dodgers - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Connor Joe -- with a slugging percentage of .200 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Julio Urias on the mound, on July 6 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Dodgers.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Joe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe has 18 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 27 walks while batting .239.
- In 38 of 75 games this season (50.7%) Joe has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (16.0%).
- He has gone deep in 8.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 25.3% of his games this season, Joe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 25 games this season (33.3%), including eight multi-run games (10.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|38
|.245
|AVG
|.235
|.378
|OBP
|.294
|.388
|SLG
|.447
|10
|XBH
|17
|2
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|10
|29/19
|K/BB
|44/8
|0
|SB
|3
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Dodgers' 4.56 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (99 total, 1.2 per game).
- Urias (5-5 with a 4.94 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his 12th of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed three innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.94, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .263 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.