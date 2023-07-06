Jason Delay Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Dodgers - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Jason Delay is available when the Pittsburgh Pirates battle Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since July 1, when he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Brewers.
Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +270)
Jason Delay At The Plate
- Delay is batting .268 with six doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks.
- Delay has picked up a hit in 47.1% of his 34 games this season, with more than one hit in 20.6% of them.
- He has gone deep in only one game this year.
- In seven games this year (20.6%), Delay has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven of 34 games (20.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|.250
|AVG
|.286
|.333
|OBP
|.321
|.292
|SLG
|.469
|2
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|5
|11/5
|K/BB
|17/2
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.56 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 99 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- The Dodgers are sending Urias (5-5) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.94 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the lefty went three innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.94, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .263 against him.
