The Los Angeles Dodgers and J.D. Martinez will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates and Carlos Santana on Thursday at 10:10 PM ET, in the final game of a four-game series at Dodger Stadium.

The Pirates are +200 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Dodgers (-250). An 8.5-run over/under is set in this game.

Pirates vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -250 +200 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 5-4.

When it comes to the total, the Pirates and their opponents are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games.

The Pirates have covered the spread in all of their previous 10 matchups (one of those matchups had a runline.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have been victorious in 28, or 42.4%, of the 66 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Pittsburgh has played as an underdog of +200 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 33.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 44 of its 86 opportunities.

In 12 games with a line this season, the Pirates have a mark of 8-4-0 against the spread.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-21 18-25 16-23 24-23 27-35 13-11

