The Pittsburgh Pirates and Jack Suwinski hit the field at Dodger Stadium against Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday.

Pirates vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 80 home runs.

Pittsburgh is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .393 this season.

The Pirates' .242 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.

Pittsburgh has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 368 (4.3 per game).

The Pirates have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Pirates rank 13th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.5 whiffs per contest.

Pittsburgh averages the 16th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.

Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.39 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Pirates pitchers have a 1.388 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Johan Oviedo (3-9) will take the mound for the Pirates, his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up eight earned runs and allowed nine hits in five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.

Oviedo has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 17 chances this season.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 7/1/2023 Brewers L 11-8 Home Johan Oviedo Corbin Burnes 7/2/2023 Brewers L 6-3 Home Rich Hill Colin Rea 7/3/2023 Dodgers L 5-2 Away Mitch Keller Michael Grove 7/4/2023 Dodgers W 9-7 Away Luis Ortiz Emmet Sheehan 7/5/2023 Dodgers L 6-4 Away Osvaldo Bido Bobby Miller 7/6/2023 Dodgers - Away Johan Oviedo Julio Urías 7/7/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Rich Hill Ryne Nelson 7/8/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Mitch Keller Zac Gallen 7/9/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Luis Ortiz Zach Davies 7/14/2023 Giants - Home - - 7/15/2023 Giants - Home - -

