How to Watch the Pirates vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 6
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Jack Suwinski hit the field at Dodger Stadium against Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday.
Pirates vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
Discover More About This Game
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 80 home runs.
- Pittsburgh is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .393 this season.
- The Pirates' .242 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.
- Pittsburgh has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 368 (4.3 per game).
- The Pirates have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Pirates rank 13th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.5 whiffs per contest.
- Pittsburgh averages the 16th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.
- Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.39 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- Pirates pitchers have a 1.388 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- Johan Oviedo (3-9) will take the mound for the Pirates, his 18th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up eight earned runs and allowed nine hits in five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.
- In 17 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.
- Oviedo has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 17 chances this season.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/1/2023
|Brewers
|L 11-8
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Corbin Burnes
|7/2/2023
|Brewers
|L 6-3
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Colin Rea
|7/3/2023
|Dodgers
|L 5-2
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Michael Grove
|7/4/2023
|Dodgers
|W 9-7
|Away
|Luis Ortiz
|Emmet Sheehan
|7/5/2023
|Dodgers
|L 6-4
|Away
|Osvaldo Bido
|Bobby Miller
|7/6/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Julio Urías
|7/7/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Rich Hill
|Ryne Nelson
|7/8/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Zac Gallen
|7/9/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Luis Ortiz
|Zach Davies
|7/14/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/15/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|-
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
