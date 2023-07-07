Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Diamondbacks - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Friday, Andrew McCutchen (.476 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Discover More About This Game
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.383) this season, fueled by 70 hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 54th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 78th in slugging.
- In 62.2% of his games this year (46 of 74), McCutchen has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (24.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in 13.5% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his plate appearances.
- McCutchen has picked up an RBI in 19 games this year (25.7%), with two or more RBI in seven of those contests (9.5%).
- In 40.5% of his games this year (30 of 74), he has scored, and in eight of those games (10.8%) he has scored more than once.
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|38
|.296
|AVG
|.243
|.408
|OBP
|.360
|.424
|SLG
|.426
|8
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|6
|15
|RBI
|13
|28/24
|K/BB
|36/25
|5
|SB
|4
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.44).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 102 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Gallen (10-3) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 19th start of the season. He has a 3.15 ERA in 111 1/3 innings pitched, with 120 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, the right-hander went seven innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.15), 11th in WHIP (1.078), and 18th in K/9 (9.7).
