On Friday, Andrew McCutchen (.476 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.383) this season, fueled by 70 hits.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 54th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 78th in slugging.

In 62.2% of his games this year (46 of 74), McCutchen has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (24.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 13.5% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his plate appearances.

McCutchen has picked up an RBI in 19 games this year (25.7%), with two or more RBI in seven of those contests (9.5%).

In 40.5% of his games this year (30 of 74), he has scored, and in eight of those games (10.8%) he has scored more than once.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 38 .296 AVG .243 .408 OBP .360 .424 SLG .426 8 XBH 13 4 HR 6 15 RBI 13 28/24 K/BB 36/25 5 SB 4

