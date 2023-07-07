Austin Hedges Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Diamondbacks - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Austin Hedges, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, battle Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.
Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Hedges? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Austin Hedges At The Plate
- Hedges is batting .177 with five doubles, a home run and 10 walks.
- In 43.4% of his games this season (23 of 53), Hedges has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (5.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 53 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- In 11 games this year (20.8%), Hedges has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 10 of 53 games (18.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|28
|.197
|AVG
|.158
|.230
|OBP
|.230
|.239
|SLG
|.224
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|11
|18/2
|K/BB
|16/8
|0
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.44).
- The Diamondbacks rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (102 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Diamondbacks are sending Gallen (10-3) out for his 19th start of the season. He is 10-3 with a 3.15 ERA and 120 strikeouts through 111 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.15), 11th in WHIP (1.078), and 18th in K/9 (9.7) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.