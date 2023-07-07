On Friday, Bryan Reynolds (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 85 points below season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.459) thanks to 32 extra-base hits.

Reynolds has reached base via a hit in 53 games this year (of 73 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 11.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Reynolds has had an RBI in 25 games this season (34.2%), including eight multi-RBI outings (11.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 38.4% of his games this year (28 of 73), with two or more runs seven times (9.6%).

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 39 .234 AVG .297 .336 OBP .345 .371 SLG .529 12 XBH 20 2 HR 7 17 RBI 25 22/18 K/BB 38/12 2 SB 6

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings