The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Carlos Santana and his .634 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is hitting .238 with 21 doubles, nine home runs and 35 walks.

Santana has reached base via a hit in 47 games this year (of 79 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.

He has homered in 11.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Santana has picked up an RBI in 29 games this year (36.7%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those contests (12.7%).

He has scored in 36.7% of his games this season (29 of 79), with two or more runs seven times (8.9%).

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 39 .238 AVG .238 .313 OBP .320 .401 SLG .401 14 XBH 16 5 HR 4 17 RBI 26 29/16 K/BB 30/19 4 SB 2

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings