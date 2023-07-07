Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Diamondbacks - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Carlos Santana and his .634 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is hitting .238 with 21 doubles, nine home runs and 35 walks.
- Santana has reached base via a hit in 47 games this year (of 79 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.
- He has homered in 11.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Santana has picked up an RBI in 29 games this year (36.7%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those contests (12.7%).
- He has scored in 36.7% of his games this season (29 of 79), with two or more runs seven times (8.9%).
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|39
|.238
|AVG
|.238
|.313
|OBP
|.320
|.401
|SLG
|.401
|14
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|26
|29/16
|K/BB
|30/19
|4
|SB
|2
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.44 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (102 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gallen (10-3) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 3.15 ERA in 111 1/3 innings pitched, with 120 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, the righty threw seven innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.15), 11th in WHIP (1.078), and 18th in K/9 (9.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
