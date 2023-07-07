Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Diamondbacks - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Jack Suwinski and his .833 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Dodgers.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jack Suwinski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski leads Pittsburgh in total hits (55) this season while batting .236 with 29 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 117th, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 10th in the league in slugging.
- Suwinski has had a hit in 38 of 76 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits 14 times (18.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 15 games this year (19.7%), homering in 6.7% of his plate appearances.
- Suwinski has driven in a run in 28 games this year (36.8%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (13.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 39.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.5%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|36
|.230
|AVG
|.243
|.360
|OBP
|.370
|.459
|SLG
|.595
|14
|XBH
|15
|7
|HR
|12
|22
|RBI
|24
|44/25
|K/BB
|45/20
|5
|SB
|2
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.44 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (102 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gallen (10-3) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 19th start of the season. He has a 3.15 ERA in 111 1/3 innings pitched, with 120 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.15), 11th in WHIP (1.078), and 18th in K/9 (9.7).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.