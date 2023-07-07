The Indiana Fever (5-12) travel to face the Washington Mystics (9-7) after dropping four consecutive road games. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, July 7, 2023.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mystics vs. Fever matchup.

Mystics vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Mystics vs. Fever Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across different sportsbooks.

Mystics vs. Fever Betting Trends

The Mystics have won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

The Fever have put together a 10-6-0 ATS record so far this season.

Washington is 4-6 ATS this season when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

Indiana has been an underdog by 3.5 points or more eight times this year, and covered the spread in seven of those matchups.

So far this season, four out of the Mystics' 15 games have gone over the point total.

The Fever and their opponents have combined to go over the point total nine out of 16 times this season.

