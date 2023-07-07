Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks will play Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Chase Field on Friday at 9:40 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series.

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSAZ

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 80 home runs as a team.

Pittsburgh is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .391 this season.

The Pirates' .241 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.

Pittsburgh has scored 370 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Pirates have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Pirates rank 13th in strikeouts per game (8.6) among MLB offenses.

Pittsburgh strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 17th in MLB.

Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.40 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

Pirates pitchers have a 1.385 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Rich Hill (7-8) will take to the mound for the Pirates and make his 18th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed three hits in five innings pitched against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.

He has earned a quality start six times in 17 starts this season.

Hill will look to pitch five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 17 chances this season.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 7/2/2023 Brewers L 6-3 Home Rich Hill Colin Rea 7/3/2023 Dodgers L 5-2 Away Mitch Keller Michael Grove 7/4/2023 Dodgers W 9-7 Away Luis Ortiz Emmet Sheehan 7/5/2023 Dodgers L 6-4 Away Osvaldo Bido Bobby Miller 7/6/2023 Dodgers L 5-2 Away Johan Oviedo Julio Urías 7/7/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Rich Hill Zac Gallen 7/8/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Mitch Keller Zac Gallen 7/9/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Luis Ortiz Zach Davies 7/14/2023 Giants - Home - - 7/15/2023 Giants - Home - - 7/16/2023 Giants - Home - -

