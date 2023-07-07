The Arizona Diamondbacks (50-38) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (40-47) will clash on Friday, July 7 at Chase Field, with Zac Gallen getting the nod for the Diamondbacks and Rich Hill toeing the rubber for the Pirates. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Diamondbacks as -200 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Pirates +165 moneyline odds to win. The total for the game has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (10-3, 3.15 ERA) vs Hill - PIT (7-8, 4.60 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Have the desire to bet on the Pirates' game against the Diamondbacks but aren't sure where to start? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Pirates (+165) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Pirates to beat the Diamondbacks with those odds, and the Pirates emerge with the victory, you'd get back $26.50.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Bryan Reynolds hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Diamondbacks have been favored 39 times and won 26, or 66.7%, of those games.

The Diamondbacks have won all five games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Arizona, based on the moneyline, is 66.7%.

The Diamondbacks played as the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and finished 1-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Arizona combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total two times.

The Pirates have come away with 28 wins in the 67 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Pirates have won four of seven games when listed as at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Pirates had a record of 5-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+225) Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+200) Austin Hedges 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+350) Tucupita Marcano 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+230) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+170)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 5th Win NL Central +2500 - 5th

Think the Pirates can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Pittsburgh and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.