Top Player Prop Bets for Pirates vs. Diamondbacks on July 7, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Bryan Reynolds and others are available when the Arizona Diamondbacks host the Pittsburgh Pirates at Chase Field on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Game Info
- When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: BSAZ
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has 75 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, nine home runs, 30 walks and 42 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.
- He's slashing .269/.341/.459 so far this year.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 4
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Carlos Santana Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Santana Stats
- Carlos Santana has 21 doubles, nine home runs, 35 walks and 43 RBI (70 total hits). He has swiped six bases.
- He has a slash line of .238/.316/.401 so far this season.
Santana Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 5
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 4
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Bryan Reynolds, Carlos Santana or other Pirates players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Zac Gallen Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Gallen Stats
- The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Zac Gallen (10-3) for his 19th start of the season.
- He has 10 quality starts in 18 chances this season.
- Gallen will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.
- He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 27-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.15), 11th in WHIP (1.078), and 18th in K/9 (9.7).
Gallen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Angels
|Jul. 2
|7.0
|5
|4
|4
|12
|1
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 27
|6.0
|5
|4
|4
|4
|2
|at Brewers
|Jun. 21
|7.0
|3
|1
|1
|4
|1
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 16
|7.0
|6
|1
|1
|7
|0
|at Tigers
|Jun. 11
|5.2
|10
|5
|5
|5
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Rich Hill's player props with BetMGM.
Ketel Marte Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Marte Stats
- Ketel Marte has recorded 88 hits with 13 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 44 runs with six stolen bases.
- He's slashing .285/.364/.498 on the year.
Marte Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mets
|Jul. 6
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jul. 5
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|Jul. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|Jul. 1
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Ketel Marte or other Diamondbacks players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.