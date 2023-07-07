Tucupita Marcano Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Diamondbacks - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Tucupita Marcano -- with a slugging percentage of .320 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the mound, on July 7 at 9:40 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Dodgers.
Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Tucupita Marcano At The Plate
- Marcano has 12 doubles, two triples, three home runs and nine walks while hitting .240.
- In 34 of 58 games this season (58.6%) Marcano has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (10.3%).
- In 5.2% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Marcano has an RBI in 11 of 58 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run 13 times this year (22.4%), including one multi-run game.
Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|30
|.227
|AVG
|.257
|.257
|OBP
|.325
|.371
|SLG
|.405
|9
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|6
|15/3
|K/BB
|13/6
|3
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.44).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (102 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 19th of the season. He is 10-3 with a 3.15 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 111 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander went seven innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.15), 11th in WHIP (1.078), and 18th in K/9 (9.7) among pitchers who qualify.
