Tucupita Marcano -- with a slugging percentage of .320 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the mound, on July 7 at 9:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Dodgers.

Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Tucupita Marcano At The Plate

Marcano has 12 doubles, two triples, three home runs and nine walks while hitting .240.

In 34 of 58 games this season (58.6%) Marcano has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (10.3%).

In 5.2% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

Marcano has an RBI in 11 of 58 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run 13 times this year (22.4%), including one multi-run game.

Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 30 .227 AVG .257 .257 OBP .325 .371 SLG .405 9 XBH 8 2 HR 1 10 RBI 6 15/3 K/BB 13/6 3 SB 1

