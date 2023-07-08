The Houston Astros (49-40) host the Seattle Mariners (44-43) on Saturday at Minute Maid Park, at 7:15 PM ET.

The Astros will give the ball to Framber Valdez (7-6, 2.49 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Mariners will counter with Bryan Woo (1-1, 4.08 ERA).

Astros vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (7-6, 2.49 ERA) vs Woo - SEA (1-1, 4.08 ERA)

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Framber Valdez

The Astros' Valdez (7-6) will make his 17th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up four earned runs in six innings pitched on Tuesday, June 27 in his last outing, a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.

The 29-year-old has pitched to a 2.49 ERA this season with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.1 walks per nine across 16 games.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned 12 quality starts.

Valdez has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 16 chances this season.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryan Woo

Woo (1-1 with a 4.08 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his seventh of the season.

In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty tossed six innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.

The 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.08, with 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season. Opponents have a .225 batting average against him.

Woo is looking to secure his second quality start of the year.

Woo is trying for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.7 innings per start.

He has had one appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

