Austin Hedges Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Diamondbacks - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Austin Hedges -- batting .273 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Kyle Nelson on the hill, on July 8 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.
Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Kyle Nelson
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Austin Hedges At The Plate
- Hedges is batting .181 with five doubles, a home run and 10 walks.
- In 44.4% of his 54 games this season, Hedges has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in only one game this year.
- Hedges has driven in a run in 11 games this season (20.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 10 games this year (18.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|29
|.197
|AVG
|.167
|.230
|OBP
|.236
|.239
|SLG
|.231
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|11
|18/2
|K/BB
|16/8
|0
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.43 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 102 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Nelson starts for the first time this season for the Diamondbacks.
- The 26-year-old lefty has 38 appearances out of the bullpen this season.
- Over his 38 appearances this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .256 against him. He has a 2.76 ERA and averages 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
