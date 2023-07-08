Austin Hedges -- batting .273 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Kyle Nelson on the hill, on July 8 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Kyle Nelson

TV Channel: BSAZ

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Austin Hedges At The Plate

Hedges is batting .181 with five doubles, a home run and 10 walks.

In 44.4% of his 54 games this season, Hedges has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in only one game this year.

Hedges has driven in a run in 11 games this season (20.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 10 games this year (18.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 29 .197 AVG .167 .230 OBP .236 .239 SLG .231 3 XBH 3 0 HR 1 3 RBI 11 18/2 K/BB 16/8 0 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings