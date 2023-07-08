Austin Hedges -- batting .273 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Kyle Nelson on the hill, on July 8 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Kyle Nelson
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Discover More About This Game

Austin Hedges At The Plate

  • Hedges is batting .181 with five doubles, a home run and 10 walks.
  • In 44.4% of his 54 games this season, Hedges has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in only one game this year.
  • Hedges has driven in a run in 11 games this season (20.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 10 games this year (18.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 29
.197 AVG .167
.230 OBP .236
.239 SLG .231
3 XBH 3
0 HR 1
3 RBI 11
18/2 K/BB 16/8
0 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.43 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 102 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
  • Nelson starts for the first time this season for the Diamondbacks.
  • The 26-year-old lefty has 38 appearances out of the bullpen this season.
  • Over his 38 appearances this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .256 against him. He has a 2.76 ERA and averages 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
