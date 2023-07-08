Bryan Reynolds -- .158 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Kyle Nelson on the mound, on July 8 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Kyle Nelson
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

  • Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with a slugging percentage of .452, fueled by 32 extra-base hits.
  • Reynolds has gotten a hit in 53 of 74 games this season (71.6%), with multiple hits on 16 occasions (21.6%).
  • He has homered in 10.8% of his games this year, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Reynolds has picked up an RBI in 25 games this season (33.8%), with two or more RBI in eight of them (10.8%).
  • He has scored in 39.2% of his games this season (29 of 74), with two or more runs seven times (9.5%).

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
34 GP 40
.234 AVG .289
.336 OBP .337
.371 SLG .516
12 XBH 20
2 HR 7
17 RBI 25
22/18 K/BB 38/12
2 SB 6

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.43 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 102 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
  • Nelson will start for the Diamondbacks, his first this season.
  • The 26-year-old lefty has 38 appearances out of the bullpen this season.
  • In his 38 games this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .256 against him. He has a 2.76 ERA and averages 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
