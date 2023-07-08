Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Diamondbacks - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Carlos Santana and his .525 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Kyle Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with two RBI against the Diamondbacks.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Kyle Nelson
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Santana? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Pirates vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Pirates vs Diamondbacks Player Props
|Pirates vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Pirates vs Diamondbacks
|Pirates vs Diamondbacks Odds
|Pirates vs Diamondbacks Prediction
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is batting .238 with 21 doubles, nine home runs and 35 walks.
- Santana has gotten a hit in 48 of 80 games this year (60.0%), with at least two hits on 18 occasions (22.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 11.3% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 37.5% of his games this year, Santana has driven in at least one run. In 11 of those games (13.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 36.3% of his games this season (29 of 80), he has scored, and in seven of those games (8.8%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|40
|.238
|AVG
|.238
|.313
|OBP
|.318
|.401
|SLG
|.397
|14
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|28
|29/16
|K/BB
|31/19
|4
|SB
|2
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.43 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (102 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nelson will start for the Diamondbacks, his first of the season.
- The 26-year-old left-hander has 38 appearances in relief this season.
- In 38 games this season, he has a 2.76 ERA and 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are hitting .256 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.