The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Jack Suwinski (.550 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 183 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Kyle Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Kyle Nelson

Kyle Nelson TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jack Suwinski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski leads Pittsburgh in total hits (56) this season while batting .237 with 29 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 115th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 23rd and he is 11th in slugging.

Suwinski will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with two homers during his last games.

Suwinski has picked up a hit in 50.6% of his 77 games this year, with more than one hit in 18.2% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 19.5% of his games in 2023 (15 of 77), and 6.6% of his trips to the plate.

Suwinski has picked up an RBI in 28 games this season (36.4%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those contests (13.0%).

He has scored in 30 games this year (39.0%), including eight multi-run games (10.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 37 .230 AVG .246 .360 OBP .374 .459 SLG .588 14 XBH 15 7 HR 12 22 RBI 24 44/25 K/BB 47/21 5 SB 2

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings