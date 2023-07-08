The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Jack Suwinski (.550 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 183 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Kyle Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Kyle Nelson
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jack Suwinski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

  • Suwinski leads Pittsburgh in total hits (56) this season while batting .237 with 29 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters, he ranks 115th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 23rd and he is 11th in slugging.
  • Suwinski will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with two homers during his last games.
  • Suwinski has picked up a hit in 50.6% of his 77 games this year, with more than one hit in 18.2% of them.
  • He has hit a long ball in 19.5% of his games in 2023 (15 of 77), and 6.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Suwinski has picked up an RBI in 28 games this season (36.4%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those contests (13.0%).
  • He has scored in 30 games this year (39.0%), including eight multi-run games (10.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
38 GP 37
.230 AVG .246
.360 OBP .374
.459 SLG .588
14 XBH 15
7 HR 12
22 RBI 24
44/25 K/BB 47/21
5 SB 2

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.43 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 102 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
  • Nelson will make his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.
  • The 26-year-old lefty has 38 appearances in relief this season.
  • In 38 games this season, he has a 2.76 ERA and 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are batting .256 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.