Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Diamondbacks - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Jack Suwinski (.550 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 183 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Kyle Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Kyle Nelson
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jack Suwinski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Pirates vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Pirates vs Diamondbacks Player Props
|Pirates vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Pirates vs Diamondbacks
|Pirates vs Diamondbacks Odds
|Pirates vs Diamondbacks Prediction
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski leads Pittsburgh in total hits (56) this season while batting .237 with 29 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 115th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 23rd and he is 11th in slugging.
- Suwinski will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with two homers during his last games.
- Suwinski has picked up a hit in 50.6% of his 77 games this year, with more than one hit in 18.2% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 19.5% of his games in 2023 (15 of 77), and 6.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Suwinski has picked up an RBI in 28 games this season (36.4%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those contests (13.0%).
- He has scored in 30 games this year (39.0%), including eight multi-run games (10.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|37
|.230
|AVG
|.246
|.360
|OBP
|.374
|.459
|SLG
|.588
|14
|XBH
|15
|7
|HR
|12
|22
|RBI
|24
|44/25
|K/BB
|47/21
|5
|SB
|2
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.43 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 102 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Nelson will make his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.
- The 26-year-old lefty has 38 appearances in relief this season.
- In 38 games this season, he has a 2.76 ERA and 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are batting .256 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.