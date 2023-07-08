Nate Lashley is in third place, at -6, after the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run.

Looking to bet on Nate Lashley at the John Deere Classic this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Nate Lashley Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Lashley has shot below par on nine occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in one of his last 13 rounds played.

Over his last 13 rounds, Lashley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

Lashley has finished in the top five in one of his past five tournaments.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Lashley has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five events, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 35 -7 265 0 16 2 3 $1.4M

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

In Lashley's previous three appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been 15th.

Lashley has two made cuts in his past three appearances at this tournament.

Lashley finished third in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

At 7,289 yards, TPC Deere Run is set up as a par-71 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,011 yards.

Courses that Lashley has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,253 yards, 36 yards shorter than the 7,289-yard TPC Deere Run this week.

Lashley's Last Time Out

Lashley finished in the 20th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

His 3.95-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic placed him in the 51st percentile.

Lashley was better than 47% of the golfers at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.51.

Lashley carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the other participants averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Lashley carded three bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 1.9).

Lashley's five birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were less than the tournament average (5.9).

At that most recent outing, Lashley had a bogey or worse on four of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.4).

Lashley ended the Rocket Mortgage Classic outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2) with seven on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Lashley finished without one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Lashley Odds to Win: +2200 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Lashley's performance prior to the 2023 John Deere Classic.

