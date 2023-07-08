Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on Carlos Santana and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Chase Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates have hit just 80 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Pittsburgh ranks 25th in the majors with a .389 team slugging percentage.

The Pirates rank 21st in MLB with a .240 team batting average.

Pittsburgh ranks 25th in the majors with 373 total runs scored this season.

The Pirates have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Pirates rank 13th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.5 whiffs per contest.

Pittsburgh has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in the majors.

Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.44 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Pirates pitchers have a 1.394 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates' Mitch Keller (9-4) will make his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed eight hits in five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.

Keller will look to pitch five or more innings for the 18th start in a row.

In 18 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 7/3/2023 Dodgers L 5-2 Away Mitch Keller Michael Grove 7/4/2023 Dodgers W 9-7 Away Luis Ortiz Emmet Sheehan 7/5/2023 Dodgers L 6-4 Away Osvaldo Bido Bobby Miller 7/6/2023 Dodgers L 5-2 Away Johan Oviedo Julio Urías 7/7/2023 Diamondbacks L 7-3 Away Rich Hill Zac Gallen 7/8/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Mitch Keller Zac Gallen 7/9/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Luis Ortiz Zach Davies 7/14/2023 Giants - Home - - 7/15/2023 Giants - Home - - 7/16/2023 Giants - Home - - 7/17/2023 Guardians - Home - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.