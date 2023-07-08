On Saturday, July 8, Corbin Carroll's Arizona Diamondbacks (51-38) host Bryan Reynolds' Pittsburgh Pirates (40-48) at Chase Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog Pirates have +100 odds to play spoiler. A 9-run total has been listed in the matchup.

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen - ARI (11-3, 3.04 ERA) vs Mitch Keller - PIT (9-4, 3.52 ERA)

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Pirates versus Diamondbacks game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Pirates (+100) in this matchup, means that you think the Pirates will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $20.00 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Carlos Santana hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have won 27, or 67.5%, of the 40 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Diamondbacks have a record of 26-11 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (70.3% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks went 2-2 over the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 68 games this year and have walked away with the win 28 times (41.2%) in those games.

This season, the Pirates have come away with a win 25 times in 59 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 5th Win NL Central +2500 - 5th

