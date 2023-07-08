Top Player Prop Bets for Pirates vs. Diamondbacks on July 8, 2023
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Pittsburgh Pirates at Chase Field on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET. There are plenty of ways to bet on this contest, including player prop options.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Game Info
- When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: BSAZ
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.