The Pittsburgh Pirates (40-48) will look to snap a three-game losing streak when visiting the Arizona Diamondbacks (51-38) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The Diamondbacks will give the ball to Zac Gallen (11-3, 3.04 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Mitch Keller (9-4, 3.52 ERA).

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

4:10 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (11-3, 3.04 ERA) vs Keller - PIT (9-4, 3.52 ERA)

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mitch Keller

Keller (9-4) is aiming for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 19th start of the season. He has a 3.52 ERA in 110 2/3 innings pitched, with 125 strikeouts.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The 27-year-old has a 3.52 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 18 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .232 to opposing hitters.

Keller is looking to secure his 12th quality start of the year.

Keller will look to pitch five or more innings for his 18th straight appearance. He's averaging 6.1 frames per outing.

He has had two appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Mitch Keller vs. Diamondbacks

He will take the hill against a Diamondbacks offense that ranks seventh in the league with 785 total hits (on a .260 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .430 (sixth in the league) with 103 total home runs (12th in MLB play).

Head-to-head against the Diamondbacks this season, Keller has thrown six innings, giving up two earned runs on three hits while striking out eight.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen

Gallen (11-3) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in seven innings pitched against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 19 games this season with an ERA of 3.04, a 5.43 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.048.

He has earned a quality start 11 times in 19 starts this season.

Gallen has pitched five or more innings in nine straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 19 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 27-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (3.04), eighth in WHIP (1.048), and 21st in K/9 (9.5).

Zac Gallen vs. Pirates

The Pirates rank 25th in MLB with 373 runs scored this season. They have a .240 batting average this campaign with 80 home runs (26th in the league).

The Pirates have gone 12-for-44 with five doubles and six RBI in 10 2/3 innings this season against the right-hander.

