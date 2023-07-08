The Pittsburgh Pirates and Tucupita Marcano, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI last time out, battle Kyle Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Discover More About This Game

Tucupita Marcano At The Plate

Marcano is hitting .241 with 12 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 10 walks.

In 59.3% of his 59 games this season, Marcano has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 5.1% of his games in 2023 (three of 59), and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 12 games this season (20.3%), Marcano has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (5.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 13 of 59 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 31 .227 AVG .260 .257 OBP .333 .371 SLG .403 9 XBH 8 2 HR 1 10 RBI 7 15/3 K/BB 13/7 3 SB 2

