On Sunday, Austin Hedges (.308 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points above season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Davies. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Diamondbacks.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Zach Davies TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Austin Hedges At The Plate

Hedges has five doubles, a home run and 10 walks while batting .181.

Hedges has reached base via a hit in 24 games this season (of 54 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has hit a home run in one of 54 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

In 11 games this year (20.4%), Hedges has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 10 games this season (18.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 29 .197 AVG .167 .230 OBP .236 .239 SLG .231 3 XBH 3 0 HR 1 3 RBI 11 18/2 K/BB 16/8 0 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings