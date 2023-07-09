Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Diamondbacks - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Bryan Reynolds (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 79 points below season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Davies. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan Reynolds? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.453) thanks to 33 extra-base hits.
- Reynolds has picked up a hit in 72.0% of his 75 games this season, with multiple hits in 21.3% of them.
- In 10.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Reynolds has an RBI in 25 of 75 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 29 games this season (38.7%), including seven multi-run games (9.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|41
|.234
|AVG
|.288
|.336
|OBP
|.335
|.371
|SLG
|.515
|12
|XBH
|21
|2
|HR
|7
|17
|RBI
|25
|22/18
|K/BB
|40/12
|2
|SB
|6
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.38 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (102 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Diamondbacks are sending Davies (1-4) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.52 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.52, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .283 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.