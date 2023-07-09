The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Carlos Santana (hitting .225 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI), take on starting pitcher Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is batting .235 with 21 doubles, nine home runs and 35 walks.

Santana has gotten a hit in 48 of 81 games this season (59.3%), with multiple hits on 18 occasions (22.2%).

He has gone deep in 11.1% of his games in 2023 (nine of 81), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 37.0% of his games this season, Santana has tallied at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (13.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 30 games this year (37.0%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 41 .238 AVG .232 .313 OBP .311 .401 SLG .387 14 XBH 16 5 HR 4 17 RBI 28 29/16 K/BB 33/19 4 SB 2

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings