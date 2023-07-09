Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Diamondbacks - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Carlos Santana (hitting .225 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI), take on starting pitcher Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is batting .235 with 21 doubles, nine home runs and 35 walks.
- Santana has gotten a hit in 48 of 81 games this season (59.3%), with multiple hits on 18 occasions (22.2%).
- He has gone deep in 11.1% of his games in 2023 (nine of 81), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 37.0% of his games this season, Santana has tallied at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (13.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 30 games this year (37.0%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|41
|.238
|AVG
|.232
|.313
|OBP
|.311
|.401
|SLG
|.387
|14
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|28
|29/16
|K/BB
|33/19
|4
|SB
|2
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.38).
- The Diamondbacks rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (102 total, 1.1 per game).
- Davies (1-4 with a 6.52 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 11th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.52, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .283 against him.
