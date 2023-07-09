On Sunday, Jack Suwinski (.774 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Davies. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Diamondbacks.

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Suwinski leads Pittsburgh with 57 hits, batting .238 this season with 30 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 111th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.

Suwinski enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .353 with two homers.

In 51.3% of his games this year (40 of 78), Suwinski has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (17.9%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in 19.2% of his games this year, and 6.5% of his trips to the dish.

Suwinski has driven in a run in 29 games this season (37.2%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (12.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 38.5% of his games this year (30 of 78), with two or more runs eight times (10.3%).

Home Away 38 GP 38 .230 AVG .246 .360 OBP .371 .459 SLG .585 14 XBH 16 7 HR 12 22 RBI 25 44/25 K/BB 50/21 5 SB 2

