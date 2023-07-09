Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Diamondbacks - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Jack Suwinski (.774 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Davies. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Diamondbacks.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski leads Pittsburgh with 57 hits, batting .238 this season with 30 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 111th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.
- Suwinski enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .353 with two homers.
- In 51.3% of his games this year (40 of 78), Suwinski has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (17.9%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in 19.2% of his games this year, and 6.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Suwinski has driven in a run in 29 games this season (37.2%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (12.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 38.5% of his games this year (30 of 78), with two or more runs eight times (10.3%).
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|38
|.230
|AVG
|.246
|.360
|OBP
|.371
|.459
|SLG
|.585
|14
|XBH
|16
|7
|HR
|12
|22
|RBI
|25
|44/25
|K/BB
|50/21
|5
|SB
|2
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.38).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (102 total, 1.1 per game).
- Davies (1-4) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 6.52 ERA in 48 1/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the New York Mets, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.52, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .283 batting average against him.
