Ji-Man Choi Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Diamondbacks - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Ji-Man Choi and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Zach Davies) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Ji-Man Choi Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Ji-Man Choi At The Plate
- Choi has a double and two home runs while hitting .125.
- Choi has had a base hit in four of 11 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has hit a home run in two of 11 games played this season, and in 5% of his plate appearances.
- Choi has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in three of 11 games so far this season.
Ji-Man Choi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|7
|.200
|AVG
|.080
|.200
|OBP
|.080
|.667
|SLG
|.080
|3
|XBH
|0
|2
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|0
|7/0
|K/BB
|10/0
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.38 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (102 total, 1.1 per game).
- Davies makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 11th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.52 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the New York Mets, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.52, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .283 batting average against him.
